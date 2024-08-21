Prime Minister | Sdp’s Tuppurainen: There is one more “dark spot” behind the orphan’s vacation situation

Prime minister|The SDP demands from Prime Minister Petteri Orpo an explanation of how the decision on President Alexander Stubb’s representative role at the July meeting was made.

From the opposition Clarity is still required, Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (kok) on staying out of the meeting of the European Political Community in July. The president of the republic attended the meeting instead of him Alexander Stubb.

Chairman of the parliamentary group of the Social Democrats Titti Tuppurainen says that there is still a “dark spot” behind the situation, which has not been opened up to now.

The darkness Tuppurainen describes prevails in how the decision about Stubb’s representative role at the meeting was made.

“We don’t know where and by whom the decision was made that Finland will be represented at the meeting of the political community by the president of the republic,” Tuppurainen says.

“Who and who have made this decision? It is justified to ask the question whether this is about the fact that the coalition holds the key decision-making positions in foreign and security policy.”

Now, according to Tuppurainen, the SDP hopes that the Prime Minister will give an explanation on the matter.

“We hope that the prime minister will give an explanation to the committees and will also make it clear where the decision-making took place.”

EU affairs member of the corresponding large committee, Sdp MP Elisa Gebhardt submitted a written question on Wednesday regarding participation in the meeting of the European Political Community.

In Gebhard’s opinion, the more important question than the reason for the Prime Minister’s absence is how the parliament’s right to access information was realized.

Gebhard pointed out in his press release that for the first three meetings of the community, public materials have been prepared in the government office and discussed in the government’s EU ministerial committee and in the parliament’s grand committee, which outline the Finnish positions represented at the meeting.

“In the case of the first three meetings, the prime minister has also visited the parliament for consultation before the meeting, allowing the parliament’s large committee its well-established opportunity to ask questions and comments. However, this is not how it worked,” Gebhard wrote.

Also MP from the center, member of the grand committee Jouni Ovaska criticized the parliament’s access to information on the matter on Wednesday.

Ovaska wrote in his press release that he considers the criticism directed at Prime Minister Orpo to be unreasonable. According to him, the uproar could have been avoided if the parliament had been informed about the content and location of the meeting.

According to Ovaska, the flow of information between the government and parliament needs to be improved.

“Now all the country’s most important foreign and security policy posts are held by the parliament. That’s why it’s not enough to know about substitute arrangements and future meetings within the coalition,” Ovaska wrote.

Sdp’s According to Tytti Tuppurainen, the nature of the meeting of the European political community has already been perceived as a central part of EU politics, where Finland is represented by the prime minister.

“This is a deviation from that, the parliament was not informed. Such deviations should be mutually agreed upon.”

“I guess we can’t assume that Finland will be represented by whoever is best available.”

At the State Council according to the constitution, it is an obligation to inform the parliament, Tuppurainen states. Therefore, the matter should have been discussed in advance.

The President of the Republic is not accountable to the Parliament, but the Government Council is. Therefore, according to Tuppurainen, it would be Prime Minister Orpo’s duty to clarify the matter.

In the matter according to Tuppurainen, it is not a matter of the Prime Minister not having the right to take vacations, or that there is something reprehensible in the actions of the President of the Republic, Stubb.

“The Prime Minister also deserves a vacation, and vacations belong to the summer. We don’t dispute that,” Tuppurainen says.

“Nor do we consider that Finland was harmed by the fact that the president of the republic represented Finland at the meeting of the European political community.”

The question is rather a matter of principle, Tuppurainen says.

“The question is about the balance of power, and the balance between institutions in Finland’s new situation, when our foreign and security policy environment has changed.”