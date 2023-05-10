Prime Minister | Sanna Marini’s resignation quickly became international news

The world’s media noted the separation of Sanna Marin and Markus Räikkönen quickly. The news was illustrated by the couple’s photos together. Marin’s dance video from last summer was also reminded.

Prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) divorce quickly became news in the world.

The British Daily Mail, Swedish Aftonbladet and Expressen, Norwegian VG and Estonian Postimees were among the first to react to the issue.

Finland The fact that Reuters, one of the world’s largest news agencies, reports on Marin and his spouse speaks volumes about the current prime minister’s exceptional international recognition Markus Räikkönen break up just under an hour after the couple had announced their joint decision in their Instagram stories updates.

The British boulevard publication Daily Mail, like many others, illustrated its news with a picture of Marin about the update and recalled in the title that the relationship had lasted 19 years. In the news, the Daily Mail also reminded of last summer’s dance video, which increased Marin’s recognition in the world.