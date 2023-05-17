Prime Minister | Sanna Marin will be awarded an honorary doctorate from New York University

Sanna Marin will be awarded an honorary doctorate from New York University in an event attended by 30,000 people at Yankee Stadium. At the same event, author Salman Rushdie will receive a high-ranking honor.

New York

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) delivers the keynote speech at New York’s legendary Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

At the event, Marin will be awarded the university’s honorary doctorate at the same time as three other people.

In addition to Marin, the university’s honorary doctorate title is awarded to a Nobel Prize-winning chemist Carolyn BertozziAmerican Ballet Theater dancer and developer of American dance art Misty Copeland and mathematician and developer of science education Freeman A. Hrabowski.

At the event, the university also honors a writer, among others Salman Rushdiewho receives the university’s high-ranking medal.

University has chosen Marin to deliver the keynote speech on behalf of all the other awardees. The nature of the speech is more of a motivational speech for students than a political overview.

Last year, a similar speech was given by a music megastar Taylor Swift. The speech is still available e.g. on YouTube.

The awarding of an honorary doctorate is called the highest recognition that the university grants. It can also be obtained by a non-academic graduate. Marin has a master’s degree in administrative sciences.

This is Marin’s first honorary doctorate title.

In its justification, the university says, among other things, that Marin has risen to the forefront of a new generation of European leaders. He is said to have been an outspoken advocate of NATO membership and an opponent of Russian aggression. He is also praised for his effective leadership during the corona pandemic.

Marin announced after the parliamentary elections, that he will no longer stand as a candidate in the Sdp presidential elections in 2023. He will lead the editorial ministry until a new government is appointed.

New York University is a prestigious private university with approximately 50,000 students, whose campus is located in New York’s Greenwich Village.

Earlier At least among Finland’s current and former leading politicians Martti Ahtisaari has received an honorary doctorate in the United States.

The event starts with a festive parade at 10:45 a.m. US time, i.e. around 5:45 p.m. Finnish time. The promotion ceremony starts at 11 o’clock, after which Marin will give a speech.

About 10,000 of the audience are mainly graduating students and 20,000 are invited guests. The place is the home field of the New York Yankees baseball team, which can accommodate about 57,000 people.

Open not whether Rushdie will attend the event.

Among other things, his most famous work deals with Islam through satirical means Satanic verses.

Iran’s religious leaders have given Rushdie a fatwa, or death sentence. Rushdie was stabbed at a lecture in New York state in August 2022.

Yankee The stadium is located in the Bronx district near the area where many Finnish immigrants lived at the beginning of the last century.

The celebration – like all the coverage of baseball games at Yankee Stadium – can be heard in the nearby houses called Varma 1 and Varma 2, where Finns have lived until these days.

Prime Minister Marin isn’t the only headliner in Yankee Stadium history.

Multiple gold medalist SpongeBob Nurmi ran the American on the field Alan Helfrich against August 26, 1925.

It was Nurme’s lucrative tour of the United States, where he competed against the best runners in the United States in giant arenas such as Madison Square Garden.

In its time, Nurmi received even more attention than Marin, who is quite famous even in the United States, has received. The New York Times wrote about 70 articles about the Nurmi tour, which ended at Yankee Stadium alone, in five months.

Nurmi won all the other races on the 55-race tour except the last one, the half-mile sprint at Yankee Stadium.