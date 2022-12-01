Prime Minister | Sanna Marin was selected to the list of the 25 most influential women by the Financial Times

FT counts Marin’s merits, for example, with his political expertise as the head of the city council, which, according to the newspaper, has been reflected in his decisive administration.

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin is the chosen economic magazine Financial Times (FT) to the list of the 25 most influential women.

Among other things, a tennis star also made it to the list Serena WilliamsIranian women, singer Billie Eilish and the duchess Meghan Markle.

The list has been compiled in cooperation with the magazine’s editors, women who have previously made the list, and the magazine’s readers.

Financial Times counts Marin’s merits, for example, with his political expertise as the leader of the city council, which, according to the newspaper, has been reflected in his decisive administration.

“This year, he has led demands for sanctions against Russia, pushed for Finland’s accession to NATO, skilfully negotiated coalition politics and continued to lead an effective covid-19 operation,” writes the Financial Times.

Magazine also discusses the videos taken of Marin’s partying, which it considers to show that “we are more intolerant of dancing female leaders than we are of male leaders”.

“Hopefully, his refusal to be intimidated by such double standards will help eradicate them once and for all,” FT writes.