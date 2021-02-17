Prime Minister Sanna Marin was featured on Time magazine’s list of influencers: “Demonstrated that good leadership is not age-appropriate”

The presentation on Marin was written by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) has been featured on the cover of the American magazine Time and list one hundred rising influencers.

Dealing with Marin presentation has been written by the Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg. In the text, Solberg says Marin has been praised because he became prime minister at such a young age. During the corona pandemic, however, Marin has shown that good leadership is not age-dependent, Solberg estimates.

“Crises show us what people are made of. She is a strong factor among women political leaders in the Nordic and Baltic countries, ”Solberg writes and acknowledges to Marin that the number of Finnish corona cases is one-fifth of the EU average.

Solberg and Marin have not yet met face to face, as meetings between the Nordic prime ministers have been held at a distance because of the corona.