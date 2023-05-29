Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Draws consequences from defeat in regional elections: Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez calls new elections in Spain. © Ricardo Rubio/dpa

Response to the defeat in the regional elections in Spain: Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wants to dissolve parliament. Now there are new elections.

Madrid – Surprise in Spain: Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has dissolved parliament and called new elections. He was reacting to the defeat in the regional elections. “I made this decision in light of the results of yesterday’s elections,” the politician said loudly on Monday (May 29). Mirror. According to him, all eligible voters in the country will be called to the ballot box on July 23, 2023. The procedure is said to have already been agreed with King Felipe.

Spain: Prime Minister Sanchez calls new elections

Previously, Sánchez had suffered a defeat in the regional and local elections. After counting almost all the votes at the municipal level, his social democratic party PSOE only got 28.1 percent on Sunday. The opposition conservative People’s Party (PP), on the other hand, achieved 31.5 percent, and also took several regions from the PSOE.

“We have won a clear victory and Spain has taken the first steps towards a new political era,” said opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo in his victory speech early Monday morning before the new elections were called. In contrast to the governing faction, his party was able to gain ground in many regions and cities in Spain – including Seville, which has always been considered a PSOE bastion.

Early elections: Opposition records victory in regional elections

Overall, in 10 out of 12 regions where elections were held on Sunday, the left had a governing majority ahead of the election. In six of these regions it now lost its power. For a change of government, however, the previous opposition in many places needs cooperation with the right-wing populist Vox, which is comparable to the German AfD.

Against this background, Sanchez felt compelled to act. So far, the prime minister had actually guided the country safely through the crises of recent years. The corona pandemic passed relatively silently in the country. Thanks to European aid, the economy has also largely stabilized. Nevertheless, Spain still suffers from a high unemployment rate compared to other EU countries – especially among young people. The Spaniards must now vote for themselves on the further course. An election was previously scheduled for the end of the year. But now a directional decision must be made earlier. (jkf)