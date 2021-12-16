VIDEOPrime Minister Mark Rutte recorded it for the Oranges on Thursday after their fourth corona blunder in just two years. “This king is very aware.”











Twenty-one invitations had been sent for Princess Amalia’s eighteenth birthday. While urgent advice applies: a maximum of four home guests. Rutte: ,,The king has informed me that they have done an incredible job of organizing it really neatly. But looking again at the advice not to receive more than four at home, it didn’t go well.”

heavy words

The king looked retroactively to the corona rules on Wednesday when publicity arose: the Telegraph was talking about a hundred guests. Rutte: ,,The point is: outside or inside on your own site, the advice is a maximum of four and this was more than four.”

Rutte showed understanding for the king’s mistake. ,,I think it shows how we all struggle with rules in the Netherlands and these are also people.” Rutte does not think that there is a pattern after four mistakes. ,,Time and again is too easy.” A pattern? “I think those are too strong words.”

Blaming holiday flight

After the photo with the Greek restaurateur without keeping a meter and a half away, there was the blatant holiday flight to Greece that had to be cut short. And later the king went to shake hands in a working-class neighborhood in The Hague.

Despite the fact that things keep going wrong, the king is not lost, says Rutte. “This king is very aware. That we only try to comply with the corona rules as best as possible and on this one point, which is also important, it did not go well.

Prime Minister Rutte responded to Princess Amalia’s birthday party at Huis ten Bosch palace: