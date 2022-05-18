The Prime Minister has only had a device with more storage since last Thursday, according to the Government Information Service (RVD). Because text messages have been systematically removed, it is difficult to determine whether this was done according to the Archives Act. Correspondence related to the position should not be simply destroyed.

The Prime Minister’s method was explained on Tuesday by the country’s attorney in a lawsuit filed by de Volkskrant† The newspaper wanted access to Rutte’s text messages that were important for corona policy. According to the country lawyer, Rutte used ‘real-time archiving’ during the corona crisis and the years before that by immediately determining whether an SMS message should be saved or destroyed. According to the state lawyer, there is no reason to assume that Rutte’s ‘real-time archiving’ has been improper.