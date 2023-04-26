with videoPrime Minister Mark Rutte is not concerned about the plummeted appreciation for Willem-Alexander’s kingship. According to him, there are always periods when the monarchy is less or more popular.



John Hoedeman



According to Rutte, there are ‘longer lines of sight’ for the king than for politics. Willem-Alexander’s predecessors also had times when the royal family was less well received by the population, he says. That’s 55 percent of the population says to have confidence in King Willem-Alexander, according to Rutte, it is not a low percentage that worries him. ,,Come onI’m at 20 percent,” he jokingly referred to his own popularity figures.

Young people in particular have less interest in the royal family than the rest of the Netherlands, it appears recent research by I&O Research. In the 18-24 age group, only a third prefer the monarchy to a republic. "Everyone should know that for themselves," says Rutte.

Rutte thinks that the monarchy as an institution still has a right to exist in the 21st century. According to him, the king is able to connect, as was the case with the MH17 disaster, for example. And there is also no lack of commitment, according to Rutte: “They work day and night.”



King Willem-Alexander and Prime Minister Mark Rutte at Noordeinde Palace. © ANP / ANP

