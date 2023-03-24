Prime Minister Mark Rutte has invited his three deputy prime ministers to discuss the results of the provincial elections.

The purpose of the consultation, which will take place on Tuesday at his Ministry of General Affairs, is to interpret and analyze the great victory of BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB), among other things, a spokesman for the Government Information Service has announced. The coalition parties lost heavily.

Sources previously reported to this site that the meeting was actually scheduled for last Tuesday. However, it was then canceled by Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

Rutte has already indicated that BBB’s large profit is a strong signal from voters, and that he wants to see how the cabinet should deal with this. It is not the case that a coalition party has asked to break open the coalition agreement, the spokesperson reports.

The Prime Minister thinks it is wise to discuss within the cabinet which trends underlie the support for Caroline van der Plas' party. According to researchers, it is not just about nitrogen, but there are several reasons for the dissatisfaction among voters.

Last Friday, two days after the elections, the Council of Ministers also reflected on the disappointing election results for the coalition.