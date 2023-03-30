UpdateOn Friday, the cabinet will continue to work on an initial response to the political landslide in the parliamentary elections. That letter will contain good intentions and incantations, Prime Minister Rutte expects his cabinet to ‘get out’.

After a second crisis meeting on Thursday, the ministers must agree on a letter to the House of Representatives on Friday. After hours of crisis consultations late on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Rutte only wanted to say that he expects the coalition to ‘work it out together’.

Since the overwhelming election result, there has been constant consultation between and within parties. The letter from the cabinet should be the start of an answer to the BBB blow.

Above all, do not expect a formal revision of the coalition agreement or detailed financial pictures, sketch those involved. However, the major themes – nitrogen, the settlement of the surcharge scandal, the gap between The Hague and the region – will be mentioned.

Humble

All this is more the beginning of an answer than a final piece, it humbly sounds at CDA and ChristenUnie. Next Tuesday, at the request of opposition parties, the House of Representatives will debate the election results and the possible consequences for national policy on nitrogen, for example. “We are not going to the parliamentary debate empty-handed,” says a source at the liberals. “So you point out possible solutions without completely closing everything up.” See also Democracy | The court rejected the Republican candidate's appeal of the result of the Arizona gubernatorial election

Coalition parties struggle with the voter’s message and each give it their own twist. D66 pointed out that the voter also expressed his disagreement about the housing shortage and that the gap between social classes had been immense for much longer. At the CDA it is about nitrogen and politicians constantly emphasize that ‘The Hague’ has lost its connection with the country.

At the ChristenUnie there are texts that the government ‘must be subservient’. However, the four parties do agree with the formulation that the twist around the ears touches on a ‘fundamental issue’; is about an impotent government that lets implementation slip and loses the trust of citizens.



Quote

Remarkably enough, that infamous deadline of 2030 was not even discussed on the first evening at the Torentje

You can’t solve that with hassle about nitrogen deadlines. And with dozens of pages of parliamentary letters full of good intentions you will not close the gap either, is the conviction. Delivery is now the motto. Remarkably enough, that infamous deadline of 2030 was not even discussed on the first evening at the Torentje: “That was not the kind of conversation we are having here,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at the time. “The conversation was more fundamental, about trust in politics.”

Prevent arguing

Not talking about 2030 is also a dire necessity, it helps the four parties to avoid quarrels. In front of the stage, D66 is sticking to that plan from the coalition agreement to accelerate nitrogen reduction, although it seems to see room to move behind the scenes.

The CDA operates – chased by BBB – the other way around. Party leader Wopke Hoekstra only suggests in front of the camera that 2030 should be off the table, but does not make it hard at the conference table in The Hague.

In the meantime, those involved expect that the four parties will come to an agreement. No one is waiting for a cabinet break and new elections, with major issues such as nitrogen, asylum and climate, all parties still have wishes.

Rutte in the Binnenhof. © ANP



So on Friday the cabinet will probably continue to work on a creative incantation formula without 2030 or 2035 in the text, but with the message: start now with the nitrogen approach. Let all provinces get to work with the formations, conclude an Agricultural Agreement, just start. In Rutte’s earlier words: “We must proceed to implementation as soon as possible, start quickly.”

Loitering is risky. New lawsuits against major nitrogen emitters from environmental clubs have been announced, and Brussels is demanding action. Just this week, the Ministry of Agriculture received a letter with a clear message from the European Commission: speed up the nitrogen approach.

But that is not the same as being ready in 2030, parties in The Hague will say.

