Friday, August 25, 2023
Prime Minister | Petteri Orpo is visiting Sweden today

August 25, 2023
Prime Minister | Petteri Orpo is visiting Sweden today

Policy|Prime minister

Orpo meets Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at his summer residence in Harpsund.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo will travel to Sweden today for the first time in his prime ministership.

The prime minister is traveling to Orpo, Sweden by Ulf Kristersson from the invitation. They meet at the Swedish Prime Minister’s summer residence in Harpsund.

The prime ministers are expected to discuss, among other things, support for Ukraine, bilateral relations and the green transition.

Traditionally, the Prime Minister of Finland visits Tallinn and Stockholm very soon after the appointment of the government. An orphan and the prime minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson have already met twice this summer elsewhere than in Sweden.

