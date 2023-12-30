Prime Minister | Petteri Orpo in the New Year's greeting: Finland is a dangerously indebted country

If the direction does not change, even more drastic measures are needed, warns the prime minister.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) warns in his New Year's greeting about Finland's indebtedness. Orpo reminds that the economic outlook for the coming year has darkened even more.

“Finland is a dangerously indebted country. Roughly every eighth euro spent is financed with new debt. The increased interest expenses, the situation in the welfare areas and the necessary needs in defense are examples of large expenditure items for which we have to take on debt,” says Orpo in his message published on New Year's Eve.

According to Orpo, Finland needs room for maneuver in its economy so that people and companies can be carried through difficult times in the future as well. The debt burden is to be reduced by six billion euros during the election period.

“Acknowledging this fact is essential for everyone: we are living beyond our means for generations to come. If we don't manage to change the direction now”, the scale of the measures required in the future will be one order of magnitude more drastic.

According to Orpo, the government has already been forced to take new adjustment measures in order to save the welfare services in the framework crisis at the beginning of the year. The selection of means should be as broad as possible, Orpo believes.

“Compensating for the reduction of municipalities' state contributions must be covered from within the framework. The search for solutions has already started”, Orpo states.

Even in a difficult economic situation, investments are made for a better future by improving basic education, increasing money for research and development, and breaking down treatment queues. According to Orpo, growth can be promoted by making structural reforms in regulation and taxation that do not directly burden the public finances.

As a bright spot, Orpo mentioned the planned investments, the amount of which has risen to a historically high level.

“The transition to clean energy is a real opportunity for Finland. We have to seize the opportunity. If we manage to repatriate even a part of the planned investments, growth would get the stimulus it needs”, encourages Orpo.

Finally Orpo reminds that there are two elections ahead, when Finland elects the president of the republic and its representative to the EU Parliament. Orpo emphasizes that the opportunity to influence free elections is not a given.

“Democracy must be actively defended. Democracy also means the freedom to disagree. I hope that everyone will use this freedom in the coming year in a constructive way, while respecting others,” the Prime Minister advises.

According to Orpo, the small nation of Finland has shown its strength in big matters by being one-inch.

“Finland and the Finns have managed even in difficult places, and we will manage that way now too,” assures the prime minister.