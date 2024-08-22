Thursday, August 22, 2024
Prime Minister | Orpo promises the parliament a full report on the meeting where he was replaced by Stubb

August 22, 2024
World Europe
Petteri Orpo tells STT that in the future more attention will be paid to informing the parliament.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) promises the parliament’s grand committee a full report on the meeting of the European political community organized in Britain and related events. He also says that in the future more attention will be paid to informing the parliament.

Now the parliament received the written report only after the meeting.

“Parliament must always be taken into account. Parliament has the right, and it should receive all possible information,” Orpo tells STT.

The meeting of the European political community was on July 18. The orphan was placed in it by the president Alexander Stubb. Finland is usually represented by the prime minister at the meeting in question, but it is not an actual EU meeting.

Orpo considers the criticism from the opposition and equating the informal discussion forum with the rules for EU meetings to be exaggerated.

The center Member of Parliament and member of the Grand Committee Jouni Ovaska criticized the government on Wednesday for neglecting the parliament. He estimates that the afterwords would have been avoided if the prime minister had told the parliament about the upcoming meeting.

Also the European minister of the previous government Titti Tuppurainen (sd) has criticized Orpo on the matter.

Chairman of the Parliament’s Grand Committee, Member of Parliament Heikki Autto (kok) said on Thursday For a Democrat that he will invite the prime minister to the large committee to report on the meeting. The next meeting of the grand committee is on September 6, and the Prime Minister’s access to it will be clarified.

According to Auto, the meeting has been known in the form of a written entry in the meeting plan. He does not see that the parliament was short of information.

“The information that the parliament needs and which, according to good parliamentary practice, belongs to the parliament, has certainly been received by the parliament,” he says to Demokraati.

However, according to the Democrat, the meeting plan did not mention that the president was going to the meeting.

