Prime Minister | Orpo on his first trip abroad as prime minister

In Iceland, Orpo will meet the Prime Minister of Canada in addition to the Prime Ministers of the Nordic countries.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) starts his first foreign trip as prime minister on Sunday. He will participate in the summer meeting of the Nordic prime ministers in Iceland on Sunday and Monday.

Iceland, which holds the presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers, has also invited the Prime Minister of Canada to the meeting Justin Trudeau.

According to a press release from the State Council Office (VNK), the meeting will discuss, among other things, the changed security situation in Europe as well as hybrid and cyber threats.

Prime Ministers also discuss the protection of the seas and the importance of the maritime economy and the green transition.

“The importance of Nordic cooperation has been emphasized recently both in Finland and in other Nordic countries. We underline the importance of Nordic cooperation in the government program as well. The security and defense political cooperation of the Nordic countries is getting closer, and this will certainly increase cooperation in other matters as well,” says Orpo in the press release.

According to VNK, the meeting will also feature preparation for the summit of the military alliance NATO in Vilnius.