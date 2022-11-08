Prime Minister of Ukraine Shmyhal announced the evacuation of cities in case of aggravation of the energy crisis

The evacuation of residents of Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine may become an emergency measure in the event of an aggravation of the energy crisis in Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said. His words convey RIA News. He also noted that the most difficult situation with power supply is now in Kyiv, Kyiv and Kharkov regions.

“I will return to the issue of evacuating the population from Kyiv or another city. Honestly, the conversation here is important and correct. I emphasize the position of the government and responsible departments – evacuation can be used as a last resort as an emergency step,” Shmyhal said. However, he said that at the moment “the situation is far from that.”

Now the Kyiv authorities are intensively preparing for winter. “We are purchasing backup equipment, preparing additional heating points, actively negotiating with international partners on the delivery of the necessary equipment and machinery to Ukraine in order to quickly repair and be ready for various situations,” the head of the country’s government said.

The Russian army began systematic strikes against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure on October 10. Then the sirens worked throughout the territory controlled by Kyiv. Since November 5, no air alert has been announced in all regions of the country.