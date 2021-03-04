The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal said that the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in the country indicates the beginning of the third wave of the spread of infection, writes TASS…

He noted that if most of the regions of Ukraine are in the “red zone”, then severe restrictions will be reintroduced.

“We will try to get by within the framework of adaptive quarantine. But when we see that more than 60% of places in hospitals in Ukraine are occupied and the capabilities of the medical system are limited, we will have no other choice, ”Shmygal emphasized.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko urged Russians to continue wearing protective masks and observe other security measures to avoid the third wave of the pandemic.