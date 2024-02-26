The Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh, announced his resignation this Monday, February 26. The decision comes at a time when the United States is pushing for a reorganization of the Administration that governs the occupied West Bank on a limited basis, in the face of a possible post-war plan for the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, doubts are growing about a possible new truce in the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that an eventual ceasefire could only “slightly delay” the offensive in Rafah, where the majority of the civilian population who fled the war is taking refuge. For its part, Hamas responded that this casts doubt on Israel's willingness to reach an agreement despite ongoing talks.

A resignation that points to a possible political restructuring to govern the Gaza Strip, once the ongoing war ends.

This Monday, February 26, Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh, submitted his resignation. Although this has yet to be accepted by the president of the organization, Mahmud Abbas, the Palestinian premier stressed that the decision seeks to allow a broad consensus among Palestinians on political agreements in a post-war phase in the enclave.

The next stage “will require new governmental and political arrangements that take into account the emerging reality in the Gaza Strip, national unity talks and the urgent need for an inter-Palestinian consensus,” said Shtayyeh, an economist, who took office in 2019. .

The resignation comes at a time when The United States is pushing for a reorganization of the Palestinian Authority to begin work on a structure that not only administers the occupied West Bank—currently with limited control—but also assumes administration of Gaza.

All despite the fact that last Friday, February 23, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, presented his first official post-war plan for the Gazan territory, in which he ruled out participation by the organization led by Abbas. Instead, he proposed replacing the Hamas government with Palestinian representatives. “that are not affiliated with terrorist countries or groups and do not receive financial support from them.”

In the plan, Netanyahu proposed, among other conditions, that the security of the strip depend exclusively on the Israeli Army “with no limited time”. All this after fulfilling its declared objective of “eliminating Hamas” by armed means. A project that the Palestinian Authority reliably opposes and assures that it is “destined to fail.”

But Palestinian leaders appeal to a different scenario. After presenting his resignation, Shtayyeh also indicated this Monday that it will be necessary “the extension of the authority of the Authority to the entire territory of Palestine.”

The Palestinian National Authority emerged 30 years ago under the Oslo Peace Accords in which Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) participated. Then, a series of conversations culminated in mutual recognition. It currently exercises limited governance over parts of the occupied West Bank, but lost power in Gaza after Hamas won the 2006 elections and has ruled the enclave ever since.

However, for years a part of Palestinians has been dissatisfied with both Fatah, a movement to which Abbas belongs, and Hamas. Both have been denounced of corruption and autocracy.

However, it seems that Fatah and Hamas are seeking to strengthen positions. The two parties have planned a meeting next Wednesday, February 28in Moscow, to try to reach an agreement on a unity government.

“The resignation of the Shtayyeh government only makes sense if it occurs in the context of a national consensus on agreements for the next phase,” senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri stressed in an interview with Reuters.

Hamas: Netanyahu's statements cast doubt on truce negotiations

The parties involved in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict point to future plans, but to do so they must first resolve the war in the enclave.

At the moment, Negotiations are underway on a possible new truce between the Israeli Army and Hamas with the mediation of the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

Nevertheless, Netanyahu declared on Sunday that an eventual ceasefire in the besieged Strip could “delay a little” the announced ground incursion into Rafah. —in the extreme south of Gaza, where most of the internally displaced population is—but not stop it.

Netanyahu added that it was still unclear whether an agreement to exchange Palestinian prisoners for the more than 100 hostages still held by the Islamist movement would materialize and again suggested that Hamas' demands would be excessive.

Hamas needs to “come to a reasonable situation (…) They are on another planet. But if they come to a reasonable situation, then yes, we will have a hostage deal. I hope so,” said the premier in an interview with the American network 'CBS'.

File-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stance on creating a Palestinian state puts him at odds with Israel's staunch allies in Washington. © Abir Sultan/AP

These words were not well received by the Islamist group that controls the enclave. “Netanyahu's comments show he is not worried about reaching a deal”said Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, who also accused the Israeli leader of wanting to “continue negotiations under bombing and bloodshed (of the Palestinians).”

Hamas' statement also comes a day after the Israeli Army delivered to its war cabinet a plan for the “evacuation” of civilians from Rafah, in the face of its full-fledged offensive in the border town with Egypt.

However, The Israeli authorities have not specified how they would transfer the nearly 1.5 million people sheltering there.among the 2.3 million inhabitants of the enclave.

While disagreements and negotiations continue, Israeli troops continue to hit hard throughout the Gaza Strip. In the last 24 hours, at least 90 Palestinians lost their lives amid the attacks, which The total number of fatalities increases, in more than four months of the escalation of the conflict, to 29,782. The vast majority were civilians.

