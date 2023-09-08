Pedro Sanchéz will be replaced by the first vice-president; Spain is not a member of the G20, but is a permanent guest

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez tested positive for covid-19 and canceled his trip to New Delhi (India), where he would participate in the 18th Summit of the G20, a group of the 19 most industrialized economies in the world plus the European Union. The meetings are scheduled for September 9th and 10th. “I feel good. Spain will be magnificently represented by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and by the Minister of Relations Exteriors”, declared Sánchez on his X profile (formerly Twitter). Spain is not a member of the G20, but is considered a permanent guest of the group.