Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez will travel to Ukraine on February 22

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez decided to visit Ukraine on Wednesday, February 22. The fact that the Prime Minister of the country planned a short trip, informs newspaper La Razon.

The publication indicates that a trip to Ukraine was not included in the official agenda of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kingdom. According to journalists, the visit, which falls on the anniversary of the start of Russia’s special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, was planned in the strictest secrecy.

Earlier it became known that US President Joe Biden, who recently visited Kiev, made the final decision to go to Ukraine last Friday, February 17, and many White House and Pentagon officials were not aware of such plans.