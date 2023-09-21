Pedro Sánchez compared the invasion of the Three Powers in Brasília with the coups d’état in Niger and Gabon

During a speech at the 78th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations), the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, highlighted a “growing threat hanging over democracy”citing the invasion of the Capitol in Washington (United States), on January 6, 2021, and Brasília, in reference to the extremist acts on January 8, 2023. The head of the Spanish government said that now a similar situation is being seen in Niger and Gabon – both countries experienced coups d’état in 2023. “Unfortunately, we have learned that we cannot take for granted the rights and freedoms that past generations fought so valiantly for,” he said.