Prime Minister of Slovakia Igor Matovic announced his readiness to resign in order to resolve differences in the government. They arose because of Matovich’s position on the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

“In order to resolve the situation that has arisen, I am ready to leave the post of prime minister and work in the government as one of its members,” the prime minister is quoted as saying Slovak radio 21 March.

At the same time, Matovic set a condition for the liberal parties seeking his resignation – to remove from the government Minister of Economy of Slovakia Richard Sulik, Minister of Justice Maria Kolikova, head of the parliamentary committee on health Yanka Bitto Tsiganikova and vice speaker of parliament Juraj Sheliga.

On March 16, it became known that laboratory tests of the drug “Sputnik V” in Slovakia, permission for the use of which in the country without prior registration in the European Union was issued by the national ministry of health, were successful.

Against the background of the scandal with the registration of a Russian drug in Slovakia, on March 11, the head of the country’s Ministry of Health, Marek Krajci, resigned.

On March 5, the Prime Minister of Slovakia announced that the Sputnik V vaccine should not be abandoned just because it was produced in Russia.

Sputnik V became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in Russia and the world. It was developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center. Sputnik V was registered on August 11 last year.

According to the results of the third phase of clinical trials of the drug, published in February by the medical journal The Lancet, its effectiveness was 91.6% after analyzing data from more than 19 thousand volunteers. For severe cases of COVID-19 – 100%.