Prime Minister of Saxony Kretschmer announced the inability of Germany to refuse gas from Russia

The Prime Minister of the German federal state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, said that Germany will not be able to refuse gas from Russia in the next five years. About it writes Zeit.

The politician stressed that the German government should accept this “bitter truth.”

In the coming years, we will still need Russian gas, we must use existing nuclear power plants and phase out coal Michael Kretschmer Prime Minister of Saxony

According to him, citizens are not currently aware of the consequences of higher gas prices. He added that in Germany they began to talk about the need to create heating points so that “people do not have to freeze in their apartments.”

Our entire economic system is in danger of collapse Michael Kretschmer Prime Minister of Saxony

The prime minister added that he considers the position “never to receive raw materials from Russia again” to be erroneous.

Voices against the embargo

Kretschmer has previously spoken out against the embargo on Russian energy resources. According to the politician, first of all, Germany should take care of the reliability of supplies – only after that it is possible to start imposing restrictions on the import of Russian gas.

See also Japan receives tourists again after two years, but with conditions Before we cancel contracts, the security of supply must be guaranteed. This applies primarily to oil, and, of course, to gas. Michael Kretschmer Prime Minister of Saxony

Prior to this, Christian Kullmann, president of the German Chemical Industry Association and CEO of Evonik Industries AG, also called unreasonable and outrageous calls for a gas embargo against Russia.

The industry is deprived of the air necessary for breathing, or rather, the gas necessary for work. Eastern European countries are almost completely dependent on energy supplies from Russia Christian Kullman President of the German Chemical Industry Association

According to Kullman, the importance of natural gas for the German industry is too great, the rejection of fuel from the Russian Federation will endanger its existence.

Economic war with Russia

On July 22, a member of the Bundestag, the former leader of the parliamentary faction of the Left Party of the Bundestag, Sarah Wagenknecht, in an interview with the dpa agency, predicted a possible collapse of Germany due to the economic war with Russia. In her opinion, Germany is not able to survive without Russian energy carriers against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis.

Russian raw materials and, above all, relatively cheap fuel are the necessary conditions for the existence of a competitive German industry, without which we cannot do. Economic war will destroy our country, hardly hurting Putin Sara Wagenknecht member of the Bundestag

Along with Sarah Wagenknecht, another member of the Bundestag, co-chairman of the Alternative for Germany party Tino Khrupalla, agreed with the Prime Minister of Saxony.

Along with Sarah Wagenknecht, another member of the Bundestag, co-chairman of the Alternative for Germany party Tino Khrupalla, agreed with the Prime Minister of Saxony.

The crisis in Ukraine must be resolved through diplomacy, otherwise we will never be able to end the sanctions and their disastrous consequences for German prosperity. Tino Khrupalla co-chair of the Alternative for Germany party

Exhaustion of sanctions possibilities

According to a Le Monde source, the European Union has exhausted the possibilities for imposing sanctions against Russia. It is noted that the seventh package of sanctions adopted by the European Union, unlike the previous six, does not involve any serious measures. It is intended only to bring the bloc’s policy in line with the position of its allies.

So 27 European countries do not intend to voluntarily deprive themselves of Russian gas. “They are already trying to deal with interruptions in the supplies of Gazprom, and although Poland and the Baltic countries would like to take this step, they are not going to subject themselves to such a punishment,” the newspaper writes.

The new sanctions are primarily designed to correct those already introduced, make them more effective and, if possible, prevent them from being circumvented. Another goal of this latest retaliation against Moscow: the EU wants to join the decisions of the G7. Back at the end of June, the “Big Seven” refused Russian gold.