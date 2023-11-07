The Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, resigned from his position this Tuesday (7), after being the target of investigation for possible malfeasance, active and passive corruption and influence peddling in lithium and hydrogen deals, although he denied involvement in the case.

“In these circumstances, I have obviously presented my resignation to Your Excellency, the President of the Republic”, stated the socialist in a televised speech, in which he highlighted that the position of Prime Minister is not compatible with the “suspicion of the commission of any criminal act”. .

The Prime Minister’s official residence was one of more than 40 locations inspected by the police in a joint operation with the Public Ministry.

Inspections also extended to the Ministries of Infrastructure and Environment and resulted in several arrests. Among those arrested are Costa’s chief of staff, Vítor Escária, a Costa consultant, Lacerda Machado, and the mayor of Sines, socialist Nuno Mascarenhas, according to the news portal Public.

The same sources reported that the Minister of the Environment, Duarto Cordeiro, and the Minister of Infrastructure, João Galamba, as well as the former Minister of the Environment, João Pedro Matos Fernandes, were declared formal suspects in the case.

The episode involves lithium mining projects in Montalegre, in northern Portugal, due to possible favors granted by the Portuguese government to companies.

According to the prime minister, his resignation request was accepted by the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. “I close with my head held high and my conscience clear. The practice of any illicit act or even any censored act does not weigh on my conscience,” said Costa in a statement after the decision.

Lula supporter

The Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, expressed support for Lula last year for the second round of elections in Brazil.

At the time, Costa recorded a video in which he declared support for the PT member against former president Jair Bolsonaro.

In the recording, the prime minister stated that he “misses the close relations with the country” and also said that the world needs a Brazil that participates in the “great causes of humanity”. (With EFE agency)