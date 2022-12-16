Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki spoke about corruption in the EP and urged to clean up his own yard

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki commented on the corruption scandal in the European Parliament and condemned the EP for hypocrisy. This is reported Interia.

“Those who are trying to teach other countries, including Poland, about what the rule of law is, should beat their chests and clean up their own backyard,” Morawiecki said.

According to him, “a huge farce” dominates the European Parliament, which became clear when the representatives of the parliament commented on the incident. He said the EU was not law-abiding, urging the body to “clean itself up”.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for “draining the swamp of corruption” in the European Union (EU).

On December 9, the Deputy Head of the European Parliament from Greece, Eva Kaili, was detained in a case of corruption around the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Later, during the searches that took place in the European Parliament on Monday, December 12, the police seized 1.58 million euros in cash. They belong to Greek MEP Eva Kaili and former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri.