The meaning of the existence of Poland and Europe as a whole is the victory over Russia. This statement was made by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday, February 8.

“Poland did not choose its place on the map, but it fully understands the responsibility that this position entails. Victory over Russia is both Polish and European state sense, ”Morawiecki said in an interview with an Italian publication. Corriere della Sera.

During the conversation, he also supported Germany’s sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, pointing out that earlier, in his opinion, the German leadership had “a misconception about relations with Moscow.”

“I would like to believe that the sending of Leopards by the German government to Ukraine indicates a change in the perception of Russia and that Germany will continue to cooperate with Poland to ensure the security and stability of Europe,” Morawiecki said.

Earlier, on January 10, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, Edgars Rinkevics, said that it was in the interests of Latvia to achieve the defeat of Russia in the conflict in Ukraine. He also noted that the Ukrainian conflict “had a significant impact on the international agenda, exacerbated the existing challenges to security and stability.”

The Minister stressed that countering Russia in Ukraine and supporting Kyiv has become the most important task of Latvia’s foreign policy in 2022, and “the maximum limitation of the threats caused by Russia’s actions will be the main priority in the coming years.”

At the same time, many Western military and politicians, on the contrary, believe that Russia has every opportunity to win the conflict, and should not be underestimated.

So, on January 27, ex-adviser to the head of the Pentagon and retired US Army colonel Douglas McGregor wrote about this in an article for The American Conservative. He emphasized that neither the United States nor other Western countries are ready for an all-out war with Russia, both at the regional and global levels.

He also mentioned the huge losses of Ukrainian troops, saying that the collective West cannot stop the wave of Ukrainian defeats. Because of this, frustration is growing in the alliance, which “quickly develops into despair,” the former adviser to the head of the Pentagon added.

A similar opinion was expressed in early January by an American politician, a candidate for governor of Kentucky, Jeffrey Young. He noted that Russia is winning a landslide victory in the fight against NATO in Ukraine. He expressed confidence that Moscow would win this conflict anyway, which had been clear since March 2022.

In the same month, Maxim Buyakevich, Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the OSCE, in turn, said that the United States and NATO had approached a dangerous line on the way to a full-scale military conflict in Europe. He noted that actions are being taken to escalate the military confrontation in Ukraine, as well as to provoke the Kyiv regime into military operations against the population of Russia. Buyakevich believes that these steps will lead to further civilian casualties and destruction in many communities.

Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass since February 24. Its beginning was preceded by the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the escalation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.