The North Macedonian national football team is not only waiting for eternal fame when it comes to qualifying for the World Cup. Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski has promised the team a bonus of 500,000 euros this week if they manage to qualify against Portugal on Tuesday evening for the final tournament, which will take place in Qatar in November and December this year. Before leaving for Porto, the prime minister got on the plane, to motivate the already motivated team a little extra if possible.

North Macedonia caused a thunderous surprise last Thursday by knocking out reigning European champions Italy in the semi-finals of the World Cup qualifying play-offs. Aleksandar Trajkovski fell the verdict on Italy with a late goal, after which on the field and in the dressing room a great feast broke out. National coach Blagoja Milevski immediately focused on the last hurdle towards the World Cup. “We can’t think of anything else,” he said at the press conference after the game.

Prime Minister Kovacevski does not only have hard coins left for the national team. Last year he appealed to higher powers in the Vatican. The prime minister asked Pope Francis to pray for the matches of North Macedonia at the European Championship. That was to no avail then; North Macedonia lost all three of its matches at the European Championship, including against the Netherlands. Whether the promised bonus will help this time will have to stay in Portugal late Friday night.