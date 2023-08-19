“Nothing will happen to him, because we do not have a tradition of violence in Niger,” Zein said in an interview with the newspaper from Dakar about the fate of the ousted president, Bazoum.“.

Zain, the most senior civilian official appointed by the putschists, stressed that the coup leaders in Niger have no intention of cooperating with Russia or with the mercenaries of the Wagner Organization backed by the Kremlin..

The New York Times reported that the coup leaders cut off water and electricity to Bazoum’s house, where he has been held since his overthrow, and threatened to kill him if African countries resorted to military intervention to return him to power..

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu warned of “serious consequences” if Bazoum’s health deteriorates, according to a European official..

In New York, reporters asked Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, about Bazoum’s health condition and whether he was still alive..

Dujarric replied “I spoke to someone he speaks to regularly. Yes, as far as we know, and we have no indication that he is not alive. As far as I know he is alive.”“.

The New York Times asked Ali Al-Amin Zein, who was appointed Prime Minister of Niger on August 7, about the fate of 1,100 American soldiers and 1,500 French soldiers who are fighting terrorists in cooperation with the Nigerien army as part of counterterrorism operations..

The French-trained economist who served as finance minister in previous Nigerian governments responded by saying “the moment will come to review” such military partnerships, praising the “very reasonable position” of the White House in trying to resolve the crisis through diplomacy rather than force.