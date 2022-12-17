Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin has resigned from his post and will become the country’s new Deputy Prime Minister. The government now passes to the command of the former vice-premier, Leo Varadkar.

Him received the approval of 87 members of the Dáil, the Irish parliament. Another 62 voted against in the special session held this Saturday (17.10).

The change of role between the leaders was carried out following a coalition agreement reached after the 2020 general elections between Fine Gael, Varadkar’s party, and Fianna Fáil, Martin’s party. The Green Party, led by Eamon Ryan, is also part of the governing coalition.

This is the 1st time in Irish history that there has been a transfer of positions between captions that until then acted as rivals. They joined forces in opposition to Sinn Féin, Ireland’s nationalist party.

In the 2020 elections, Fianna Fail got 38 of the 160 seats in Parliament. Sinn Fén elected 37 and Fine Gael 35. The Green Party won 12 seats.

The agreement between Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party states that Micheál Martin would lead for the first 2½ years and Varadkar for the rest of the 5-year term.

Leo Varadkar, 43 years old, ruled the country from 2017 to 2020 and was Ireland’s openly gay prime minister. In his speech in parliament, the new premier promised to tackle the country’s economic and social problems.

“We are failing some of our citizens. It is essential to our success as a country that we spend the next two years doing everything we can to fix this.”said.