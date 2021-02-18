Erbil (WAM)

His Excellency Masrour Barzani met the Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan, Ahmed Al Dhaheri, the Consul General of the State to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The two sides discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE, the brotherly Republic of Iraq, and the Kurdistan region in particular, and ways to develop them in all fields, and they exchanged views on the latest developments at the regional and international levels.

His Excellency expressed his pride in the level reached by relations between the Kurdistan region of Iraq and the UAE, stressing the keenness of the leadership of the region to strengthen them in various fields.

For his part, Al Dhaheri affirmed the UAE leadership’s keenness to consolidate brotherhood and cooperation between them and raise the level of bilateral relations to the highest levels.

Ahmed Al Dhaheri also met the Consul General of the State in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, His Excellency Saman Barzanji, Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq. During the meeting, which was held at His Excellency’s office, relations between the UAE and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq were discussed in various fields and ways to develop and support them. Cooperation in the health field was also discussed, particularly by providing assistance to support the medical sector in the region.