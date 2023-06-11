Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in a telephone conversation discussed with President of the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) Cyril Ramaphosa the peace initiative of African countries on the conflict in Ukraine. About this on Saturday, June 10, reported Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India.

“South African President Ramaphosa briefed the Prime Minister on the African leaders’ peace initiative. Noting India’s support for all initiatives aimed at bringing lasting peace and stability to Ukraine, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s consistent call for dialogue and diplomacy as a way forward.

According to the foreign agency, the leaders of the two countries also shared their views on regional and global issues, including cooperation in the BRICS in the context of the South African presidency in 2023.

On the same day, during telephone conversations, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping spoke in support of the aspirations of African countries, which plan to send a delegation to Russia and Ukraine to promote a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Ramaphosa said a peace delegation made up of leaders from six African countries, including South Africa, would visit Russia and Ukraine to help end the conflict as soon as possible.

Earlier, on June 6, the office of the President of the Republic, Cyril Ramaphosa, announced that the leaders of African countries, who had previously made proposals for de-escalation in Ukraine, were ready to visit Moscow and Kyiv in mid-June.

It is specified that the politicians intend to discuss with Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky the issues of a ceasefire and the establishment of a lasting peace in the region.

Six African countries are ready to take an active part in mediation between Russia and Ukraine. Thus, on May 19, the Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow, Nazih Nagari, noted that the ongoing conflict affects the stability of not only Europe, but also Africa. And on May 16, Ramaphosa announced that Moscow and Kyiv agreed to accept the mission of African leaders.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the Russian Federation announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.