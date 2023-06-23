Indian Prime Minister: countries must do everything to “stop the suffering of people” in Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said states must do everything possible to bring peace to Ukraine and stop hostilities. During his visit to the United States, the politician also called for “stopping people’s suffering,” writes TASS.

“I speak directly and publicly: this is not an era of war. This is the era of dialogue and diplomacy. And we should all do everything we can to stop the suffering of people,” Narendra stressed.

According to the prime minister, over the past few years, “a deeply destructive development has occurred – with the Ukrainian conflict, the war has returned to Europe.” This situation has particularly affected the countries of the global South, says Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister of India also noted that the global order rests on respect for a number of principles of the UN Charter and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden and Narendra Modi issued a joint statement stating that the countries support the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Politicians also drew attention to the negative impact of what is happening on the global economic system, food, fuel and energy security.

The Prime Minister of India arrived in the United States on an official visit on June 21. The meeting of the leaders of the two countries is taking place in Washington.