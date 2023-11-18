Speaking at the semi-annual congress of his nationalist Fidesz party, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he and his government would “resist” talks scheduled for mid-December on whether to formally invite Ukraine to begin membership negotiations.

Accepting a new country requires unanimous approval from all current member states, which gives Orban a powerful veto.

During the party congress in Budapest, on Saturday, Orbán was re-elected as head of the Fidesz party for the eleventh time in a row since 2003.

Orban then stated that standing in the way of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union would be one of his government’s most important priorities in the coming months.

He added, “Our mission will be to correct the false promise to start negotiations with Ukraine, because Ukraine is now light years away from the European Union,” according to what was reported by the Associated Press.

The EU’s executive committee recommended earlier this month the start of accession talks with Ukraine, saying the government in Kiev had “demonstrated a remarkable level of institutional strength, determination and ability to act.”

But Orban, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, argued that negotiations should not start with a country at war, and that Ukraine’s membership would redirect the 27-nation EU system of distributing funds to member states.

Orban also threatened to derail the European Union’s plan to provide a four-year aid package worth 50 billion euros (about $53 million) to Ukraine.

He criticized Ukraine for what he says is a violation of the rights of ethnic Hungarians in western Ukraine to study in their own language.

In September, he told the Hungarian parliament that his government “will not support Ukraine on any international issue” until the minority’s linguistic rights are restored.