Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will appear on the new season of Canadian drag queen reality show Canada’s Drag Race. A message about this on November 8 appeared on the TV show on Twitter.

It is noted that Trudeau will be the first world leader to appear in the racing franchise.

“We are making history! We are honored to welcome Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the first world leader to appear in the Royal Canadian Racing franchise.

Prior to this, the highest-ranking persons in the franchise who were invited to the jury of the American version of the show were the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Race Royale of Canada is an adaptation of the American reality show about drag queens, RuPaul’s Race Royale, which has been airing in the United States since 2009. In Canada, the pilot episode of the show appeared in the summer of 2020.

In October last year, a player from the French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), whose name was not disclosed, was robbed in his own car. According to media reports, the car was robbed by a transvestite.