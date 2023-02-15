The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, praised the great achievements and successes achieved by the UAE in various aspects of life, stressing that it has become one of the most advanced countries in the world at the present time.

He made it clear during his keynote speech at the World Summit of Governments, that Azerbaijan seeks today to implement an independent and effective foreign policy, especially since its role as a reliable partner is recognized worldwide, noting that during the 44-day war, the country liberated lands that had been under occupation for 30 years.

Asadov said: “As long as Azerbaijan adheres to international law, its principles and standards, while offering respect to all parties, that is why we are working to establish stability and cooperation in the region, as we have been striving to enhance ways of mutual understanding and cooperation at the level of the region and the world as a whole, and our successful presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement prompted the extension of our presidency.” for the Non-Aligned Movement for an additional year, which is an important recognition of our role in the international arena.

He added, “We have always expressed our support for countries in need through the required aid, and we have provided aid to 80 countries to confront the (Covid-19) pandemic, as it was a contribution to strengthening means of solidarity on the international scene.” He reiterated his solidarity with the people and state of Turkey, as a result of the earthquake that struck the southeast of the country. finally.

And he continued: «As for the sustainable financial horizon that was formed by economic development, it contributed to achieving economic development and growth over the years, and established economic successes that were reflected in the investment environment, which is what has benefited our people and contributed to a significant reduction in poverty and unemployment rates». His country’s economic experience over the past years has become a role model in facing global shocks and fluctuations.

Asadov stated that the growth rate of his country’s domestic product reached 4.6%, while the sovereign debt declined significantly, while the volume of foreign trade exchange reached $2.3 billion, in addition to a growth in agricultural exports by 0.2%, indicating that in light of all these Challenges Work is underway to strengthen the local market with basic food products, as well as to maintain the level of self-sufficiency.

He stressed that one of the main pillars for addressing the social problems faced by the population is to raise the level of citizen satisfaction, explaining that in 2012, the (ASAN) agency, which is the government agency for social services and innovation, was launched, and the number of its centers reached 24 centers, providing 62 services to private and public facilities to thousands citizens on a daily basis, in addition to the fact that public service centers have been established so that the citizen can access labor and social services, and all this is achieved in an atmosphere of transparency, amid the satisfaction of citizens.

He continued, “In addition, we have been able to pump major investments in infrastructure in the transportation sector, and during the past years we have completed 20,000 km of highways and 4,000 km of railways, and roads and railways have been renewed in areas damaged by the occupation.”

He pointed out that Azerbaijan enjoys the largest civil shipping fleet in the Caspian Sea, as it has become the spearhead in many international and regional projects and the main party in them, pointing out that the middle corridor at the level of international transport has become of great importance at the level of integration between the continents of Asia and Europe, and has It becomes the most secure and practical at the near level.

He pointed out that the international port of Baku has a fundamental and vital role, by enhancing the shipping capacity in the world, and it is one of the largest ports of the Caspian Sea with a capacity of 15 million tons of goods, stressing that all this made Azerbaijan an international center for transport and logistics.

The Azerbaijani Prime Minister referred to his country’s achievements in the field of space technology, as his country has become a member of the Space Club, and the capital, Baku, is scheduled to host the 74th International Conference on Astronomical Sciences, next October, and has launched a group of important energy projects, including the gas channels corridor. Southern, which is one of the global projects, which will supply Europe with what it needs from energy and transport gas to it.

He said, “Azerbaijan is working to strengthen its position as an electricity-exporting country, and it also has a huge capacity at the level of green energies. We have completed projects to harvest solar and wind energy, and coordination is underway with the Emirati company, Masdar, to implement the solar power plant in Karadag, with a capacity of 230 megawatts.”

Economic challenges

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, stressed that the economic challenges that have recently emerged have made it necessary to launch some new engines that maintain sustainable growth in the coming years, especially since the effective implementation of reforms will be possible only through a new strategic vision.

He explained that the Azerbaijani president agreed on five national priorities, which are stable growth, economic competitiveness, a just and equitable society, competitive human capital, a contemporary technological space, and a country based on green growth.