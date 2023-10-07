Israel was hit by an unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas early Saturday morning. Dozens of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Tel Aviv, among others. ‘Several terrorists’ have also been infiltrated. Terror organization Hamas has claimed responsibility for the attacks. Israel has declared war on ‘this enemy’. The Israeli army bombards Gaza in retaliation.
Harmke de Vries, Edwin van der Aa
Latest update:
07-10-23, 14:48
#Prime #Minister #Netanyahu #win #enemy #pay #unprecedented #price