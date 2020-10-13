Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) will release the autobiography of former Union Minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil through video conference on Tuesday and will change the name of ‘Pravar Rural Education Society’ to ‘Lokanate Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravar Rural Education Society’. His office gave this information.Patil has been a member of the Lok Sabha many times and died in 2016 at the age of 84. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) reported that Patil’s autobiography is titled ‘Deh Veechwa Karani’ (dedicating his life to a noble cause) and is an appropriate title, as he has spent his entire life in various fields including agriculture and cooperatives Dedicated for the benefit of society through work.

The ‘Poor Rural Education Society’ was established in 1964 at Loni in Ahmednagar district. Its objective was to provide world class education to the rural public and empower the girl child. This institution is working with the main mission of educational, social, economic, cultural, physical and psychological development of students.