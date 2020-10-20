Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his message to the nation at 6 o’clock this evening. He himself has given this information by tweeting. PM Modi has appealed people to join this broadcast. Let us tell you that PM Modi’s address will be broadcast through Doordarshan and various social media platforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced the nationwide lockdown through his address to the nation. After this, he has been constantly facing the countrymen. On the appeal of PM Modi, people cheered him by clapping and lighting lamps in honor of Corona Warriors.

I will send a message to the nation at 6 pm today. You must join Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

The speculation about PM Modi’s address to the nation has started. It is likely that the Prime Minister in his message can give information about where the country has reached regarding the preparation of the corona vaccine. You can also appeal to people to be vigilant.