new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the General Assembly at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly today. According to the current program, he has been placed as the first speaker today. The meeting will be held at 9 am New York time ie around 6.30 pm Indian time.

The theme of the 75th UNGA session was “The Future We Want, the United Nations We Need.” Affirming our collective commitment to multilateralism, effective multilateral action in the face of COVID-19 will also be discussed. Since UNGA is being held in the backdrop of the COVID-19 epidemic this year, it is becoming almost entirely virtual. Therefore, the Prime Minister’s address will be aired in New York’s UNGA Hall as a pre-recorded video message.

Some of the priority issues for India during the 75th session of UNGA are: To strengthen global action on counter-terrorism, to list and remove entities and individuals in the Listing Committees that decide on the India embargo. Will insist on greater transparency in the process. Being one of the largest Troop Contributing Countries for the UN (the country sending its troops to the UN Peacekeeping Mission), India seeks a more active participation in the process of setting up a mandate for the UN’s peace mission. To continue India’s active participation on issues related to sustainable development and climate change.

To highlight the support provided to India as a global pharmacy in fighting Kovid 19 disease to more than 150 countries of the world, promoting India’s role as a healthcare provider. The year 2020 is also the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women.

In such a situation, India will repeat its commitments and achievements in women-led development.  India’s role as South-South development partner will also be emphasized. Especially in the context of the India-United Nations Development Partnership Fund.

India’s commitment to the idea of ​​a global partnership under SDG 17 on climate change will be highlighted. Especially the steps like the establishment of the International Solar Alliance. India will be a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the next two years, where it will follow a 5-S vision which includes respect, peace, cooperation, peace and prosperity.

Among India’s priorities – effective response to international terrorism, NORMS (new guideline for reform of multilateral system), streamlining technology and peace setting for all so that inclusive and responsible solutions for international peace and security can be achieved .

