Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a ‘unique’ mass movement against Corona. He tweeted in the morning and called on the countrymen to unite against Corona. They reminded him of the rules of wearing masks, cleaning hands and keeping two yards away from each other. PM tweeted this with # Unite2FightCorona. Keep in mind that the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had told in a release that the Prime Minister will start a fresh public movement against Corona through a tweet on Thursday.In fact, public awareness was also emphasized against Corona in the press conference held after the Central Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Then Union Minister Prakash Javadekar while addressing the reporters after the Union Cabinet meeting said that the only weapon to protect from Corona is to wear masks, observe social distance and wash hands.

He said that following this principle, a campaign to raise awareness about these measures in public places will be started. He said, in Corona era, caution is needed not to be afraid. Public awareness campaign will be launched to spread this message to the masses. Masks without medicine and vaccine, a safe distance of two yards, washing hands are the protective shield.

So far, more than 67.57 lakh corona cases have been reported in the country. Of these, 9,07,883 patients are still treated, while 57,44,693 patients have been freed from Kovid-19 epidemic. The epidemic has killed 1,04,555 people in the country.