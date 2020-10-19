Highlights: Bangladesh will visit Dhaka next year to participate in the 50th Independence Day celebrations

In 1971, with the help of Indian Army, Pakistan’s freedom from slavery will come to Dhaka next year to participate in Bangladesh’s 50th Independence Day celebrations. The Foreign Minister of Bangladesh had invited the Indian Ambassador to Dhaka to visit PM Modi to Bangladesh, which has been accepted by the Indian Prime Minister. The Prime Minister will attend the Independence Day celebrations of Bangladesh on 26 March.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters, ‘We have invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the country’s 50th Independence Day celebrations on 26 March next year. It has been accepted. ‘ Earlier, Momen had met Indian Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami. He said that we will be very happy if the Indian Prime Minister comes on Independence Day.

Our victory also means India’s victory: Bangladesh

Momen said that our victory also means India’s victory. India will also celebrate the anniversary of our victory. He told that a virtual meeting is going to happen between both PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina. India has proposed a meeting on 16 December but we believe that it could happen a day later because everybody will join in celebrating Victory Day in Bangladesh on that day.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister said that it is rare that countries with two Muslim populations settled their disputes through negotiations. Although the world did not give it much preference. He said that Bangladesh has emerged as a leader in resolving the dispute for negotiation. Please tell that this visit of PM Modi to Bangladesh will happen at a time when both China and Pakistan are engaged in Dhaka.

China has been pushing for its inclusion of Bangladesh in its billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). With the help of this project, China wants to reach the Bay of Bengal. The region has several naval bases and strategic bases including India’s Andaman and Nicobar and Visakhapatnam. The main objective of China is to surround India with the help of Bangladesh. It has already trapped Sri Lanka and Maldives in its debt trap in the Indian Ocean. Nepal is already speaking the language of China and Pakistan is its evergreen friend.

China has invested $ 26 billion in Bangladesh

Significantly, China has invested $ 26 billion in Bangladesh, while has committed to invest $ 38 billion. With this, Bangladesh has joined the countries where China has invested the most in infrastructure. Bangladesh imports around $ 15 billion from China. While the price of goods exported from Bangladesh to China is much lower than that of imports.



China, which is playing economic diplomacy with India’s neighbors, announced the withdrawal of tax on 97 percent of Bangladesh’s products. This huge announcement by China was described by the diplomats of Gadgad Bangladesh as a milestone in the relations of Beijing and Dhaka. Bangladesh’s foreign ministry had said that 97 percent of commodities, including fisheries and leather products, have been exempted from Chinese tariffs.