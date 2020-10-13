BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the people of West Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja to be held later this month. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said a few days ago that the Bengal unit of the party would request the Prime Minister to give a message to the people to follow the guidelines of Kovid-19 during the upcoming Durga Puja.

Vijayvargiya said that Prime Minister Modi will address the people in a virtual manner on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. He will connect with people in a virtual way on October 22.

The state’s chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has already announced that Durga Puja will take place in the state this year amid stringent protocols related to Kovid-19.

Amit Shah may visit before Durga Puja

Recently, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had said that before Durga Puja, starting on October 22, it is very likely that Shah will visit the state to discuss election preparations with the leaders there. He had told that the state unit has requested both Shah and Nadda to visit the state.

According to sources, the party leaders have asked the leaders of the state BJP to inform the public about the benefits of recently passed bills related to agricultural reform. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is campaigning against these bills. State leaders have also been asked to tell people that the Trinamool Congress government in the state is not implementing the welfare schemes of the central government.