Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Saurav Ganguly, President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after a ‘mild’ heart attack, and received information about his health condition. Lee Sources close to Sourav Ganguly gave this information.

According to the information, BCCI Secretary Jai Shah and BJP MP Anurag Thakur can go to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata to see Sourav Ganguly on Monday i.e. tomorrow. At the same time, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Maurya visited Woodlands Hospital. It is being told that Famous Cardiologist Dr. Devi Shetty can also reach Kolkata on Monday to assess the health condition of Sourav Ganguly.

For your information, let us tell you that Sourav Ganguly had suddenly worsened on Saturday morning, after which he was admitted to the Woodland Hospital in Kolkata. It is being told that when Dada was doing gym at his house, his chest pain started on the treadmill. After this, the family admitted him to the hospital.

After this, Dada had angioplasty on Saturday evening. A blockage was found in three arteries in his heart, in which one was stented. Today, Woodlands Hospital released a bulletin on Dada’s health, stating, “His health was normal last night and he has no fever.” He is still sleeping. “It was further told that Ganguly’s blood pressure is 110/70 and the oxygen level in his body is 98 percent.

The doctors, who are treating Ganguly in the hospital, said that after seeing Ganguly’s condition, a decision will be taken to have another angioplasty. The hospital spokesperson said in response to a question that the medical board is not considering the option of bypass surgery. He said, “Our expert committee will decide tomorrow about further treatment.”

A doctor treating Ganguly said, “In the morning, he had breakfast, read the newspapers and talked to the hospital staff.” He also had an ECG. Their oxygen support has been removed. ”

Also read-

Corona reported less than 500 cases for the second consecutive day in Delhi, the highest recovery rate so far