Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gandhi Smriti on Friday to attend the prayer meeting on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. Earlier, he visited Bapu’s memorial site Rajghat and paid tribute to him. Apart from this, he also went to Vijay Ghat and saluted former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.Prime Minister Modi, while paying homage to Bapu at Rajghat, shared his pictures and tweeted, “On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, go to Rajghat and give a humble tribute to Pujya Bapu.”

Similarly, visiting Shastri’s memorial site Vijay Ghat, he paid tribute to the former Prime Minister on his birth anniversary.