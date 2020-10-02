Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Global Indian Scientist (Vaibhav) Summit on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Addressing the conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that our government has taken many steps to promote science, research and research. The Prime Minister said that we are encouraging indigenous vaccine production.

PM Modi said that to help our farmers, we want a high level of scientific research, our food production has reached a record high. We have to expand the rich history of Indian science, in the last century, with the help of science, answers to many historical questions have been discovered.

PM Modi said that we want good scientific research to help our farmers too. Our scientists worked hard and there was an increase in the production of pulses. Today we have to import very few pulses. Our grain production has created a record.

He said that I welcome all scientists and their views. You all have insisted on working together. The Government of India has done a lot of work to increase scientific research and innovation. Vaibhav Summit is giving importance to science and innovation around the world. I would call it ‘the confluence of talent’.