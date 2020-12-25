Social media platforms have become the most popular means of expressing their views across the world today. What is common and special, everyone expresses their views on this platform. Celebrities, leaders and sportspersons of the country are also followed in large numbers on this platform. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, dominates the social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very popular in the country and abroad. He also gets a lot of discussions on social media. Evidence of this has come once again. In fact, Modi has been claimed to be number one in the Indian Twitter chart.

Social media analytics firm Twitteet released report

Social media analytics firm Twitteet released a November 2020 report on Twitter activism. It has a total of 20 categories, including Politics, Bollywood, Journalism, Business, Articles and Sports. Their data has been prepared by collecting information from users. In this politics category, PM Modi’s Twitter engagement has been claimed to be the highest, 76 lakh 65 thousand 669.

Home Minister Amit Shah is at number two

Let us know that Modi was number one in October. In the new chart of this category, after Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah is at number two and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is at number three. Rahul Gandhi of Congress was second in October. But according to the new report, Rahul has now slipped to number four. After Rahul, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD has made the number five. It is also worth noting that among the top-10 politicians in this Indian Twitter chart, 7 are BJP leaders.

