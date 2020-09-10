Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Prime Minister PMMSY i.e.Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana) scheme on Thursday. This program is expected to provide employment to 55 lakh people. Also, fish cryobanks will now be set up in the country. Through these, farmers will be able to increase fish production through fish sperm of essential species. Prime Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana was announced in the budget. After this, while announcing the Corona relief package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had told that funds of Rs 11,000 crore will be made available for activities in Marine, Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture.

What is PMMSY i.e.Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana) – Fishing is an emerging sector of the country. About 15 lakh people are getting employment in this sector right now. The central government has set a target to increase it to around 55 lakhs in 2024-25. Prime Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana) will be launched today on Thursday for the purpose of increasing fish production and creating employment. According to Fisheries Secretary Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, the target has been set to increase fish production from 137.58 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 to 220 lakh tonnes in 2024-25.

According to Ranjan, a major target has been set to increase the average aquaculture productivity from 3.3 tonnes per hectare to 5.0 tonnes per hectare in 2024-25. There is a plan to increase fisheries exports to Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024-25 and Rs 2 lakh crore by 2028. India has now become the world’s second largest aquaculture producer and the fourth largest seafood exporter.Fisheries in Figures-2From 014-15 to 2018-19, the fishery sector has grown by 10.87%. Fish production in India has increased by 7.53%, fish exports have increased by 9.71%. The global share of fish production in India has increased to 7.73%.

Secretary Dr. Ranjan said that some policy reforms have been made in the fisheries sector recently. Such as creation of fisheries infrastructure development fund for fishermen and providing KCC facilities. For fish farming, a loan of up to 2 lakh rupees can be obtained through KCC facility. The Secretary underscored the investment opportunities in fisheries. Such as saltwater aquaculture, seaweed farming and ornamental fisheries etc.