Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Sambalpur, Odisha. Besides Odisha Governor, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also participated in this program through video conferencing. Naveen Patnaik welcomed PM Modi and thanked for the permanent campus of IIM.

PM Narendra Modi Speech Highlights:

>> While many of you will use your skills to make Sambalpuri Textile and Cuttig’s craftsmanship a global identity, it will work to increase tourism here. So along with the self-reliant India campaign, the development of Odisha will also get new momentum.

>> With the concept of Work from anywhere, the whole world has changed from Global Village to Global Workplace. India too has swiftly done all the necessary reforms in the last few months.

>> Management experts, who are coming out with new experiences in new areas of the country, will play a big role in taking India to new heights. This year India has given more unicorns than previous years despite the Kovid crisis.

>> In the past decades, a trend has been seen by the country, outside multi-nationals have come in large numbers and have moved forward in this land. This decade and this century is the creation of new multinationals in India.

>> Today, along with the foundation stone of IIM Campus, a new stone has been laid to strengthen the youth potential of Odisha. This permanent campus of IIM will give Odisha a new identity in the management world with recognition of Odisha’s great culture and resources.

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his speech in Odia language. He greeted the people for the new year.

