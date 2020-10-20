new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his address to the country to make people aware during this dangerous period of corona virus. During this, he mentioned Ramcharit Manas and Kabir’s lines.

Giving the example of Ramcharit Manas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mistake and disease should never be taken lightly. Until it is completely cured, this should not be underestimated. As it is written, “Ripu Ruj pawak sin lord ahi ganiya ko choti karo nahi.”

PM Modi said, “Sant Kabir Das ji has said – look at the harvested land, the farmer is proud, a lot of bag is there, the house is alive then life.” That is, many times we are filled with extreme confidence seeing the ripe crop Now the work is done, but the work should not be considered till the harvest comes home. We should not forget that even though the lockdown is gone, the virus is not gone. In the last 7-8 months, due to the efforts of every Indian, we are not going to let the deteriorating situation that India is in today and improve more.

The Prime Minister said that following the mantra of Seva Parmo Dharma: Our doctors, nurses and health workers are serving such a large population selflessly. Amidst all these efforts, this is not the time to be careless. This is not the time to assume that the corona is gone, or that there is no danger from the corona now.