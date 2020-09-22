new Delhi: Daily frightening figures of corona virus are coming out in the country. In some states, the situation is very bad. Meanwhile, to take stock of the situation in Corona, PM Modi will once again discuss with Chief Ministers of seven states through video conferencing. Apart from the Chief Ministers, the Health Minister of the state will also participate in the discussion.

The seven states / union territories most affected by Corona are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab. Earlier, PM Modi had discussed the situation of Corona epidemic in the country with the Chief Ministers on 16 and 17 June.

Kovid cases exceeded 55 lakh, active cases reduced, recovery increased

With a decrease of at least 20 thousand from the daily cases of the previous week, the country has now registered 75,083 new cases in a day. However, with this, the total number of cases in the country has crossed the 55 lakh mark.

According to data released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health, there are now 9,75,861 active cases in the country and 44,97,867 people have been cured. At the same time, after the death of 1,053 patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths has increased to 88,935. The total number of cases reported so far in the country has increased to 55,62,663. The recovery rate is 80.86 percent and the death rate is 1.60 percent.

India is number one in the world in recovery

In the number of cases of infection, India is behind only America in the world, but the matter of relief is that it is the first in the world in terms of recovering from this virus. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of Corona. A total of 12,24,380 cases and 33,015 deaths have been registered here so far. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India tested 9,33,185 samples in one day on Monday, after which the total number of samples tested so far has been 6 crore 53 lakh 25 thousand 779.

